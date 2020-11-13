See Tim Allen Go Full Santa Clause For The Holidays

Leave a Comment
Some of you might have fond memories of watching Tim Allen on the sitcom Home Improvement, while others grew up hearing him as Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise. But I’m willing to bet quite a few of you have his 1994 movie The Santa Clause lined up to watch when the holiday season rolls around. Clearly Allen still isn’t shying from his time as Santa Claus, which is evidenced by one of his recent social media posts.
Granted, we’re still a ways off from it becoming full-blown Christmastime, but considering how 2020 has gone, one wouldn’t be faulted for wanting to get in the Christmas spirit even weeks before Thanksgiving has arrived. Tim Allen falls into this camp, as you can see below:
Yep, all these years later, and Tim Allen can still grow a glorious beard, though naturally it’s far from the wintery white he rocked during in the Santa Clause movies. That said, it should be noted that Allen might be sharing a throwback picture here rather than a selfie he took recently. After all, a few weeks back, he was clean-shaven while shooting History’s competition series Assembly Required alongside his Home Improvement costar Richard Karn. On the other hand, maybe he can just grow facial hair with boss-like quickness.
Regardless, Tim Allen’s Twitter photo serves as a nice reminder of his time as Santa Claus for Disney. The Santa Clause saw Tim Allen playing Scott Calvin, a toy salesman who accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall to his death on Christmas Eve. As a result, not only does Scott take over delivering presents across the world for the rest of the night, but he spends the next year slowly transforming into the new Santa. The Santa Clause also starred Eric Loyd, Wendy Crewson, Judge Reinhold and David Krumholtz, and in addition to receiving a decent amount of positive reception, it made over $189 million worldwide.
Tim Allen donned the white beard and red suit again for 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, neither of which were nearly as well received as the first movie. Still, with all the properties being revived nowadays, maybe there’s a chance that The Santa Clause 4 could one day be willed into existence, whether it’s a traditional theatrical offering or something exclusive to Disney+. For now though, at least we have a more recently bearded Allen to look at.
If you’re wanting a different kind of Tim Allen nostalgia fix, you’re welcome to listen to him reprise Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 4, which was released last year and is available on Disney+. TV enthusiasts can catch him as Mike Baxter on Fox’s Last Man Standing, which will kick off its ninth and final season on January 3, 2021.