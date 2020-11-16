Judd Apatow Is Making A COVID Comedy For Netflix

That’s not to say Netflix and Judd Apatow have always seen eye-to-eye on things. Last year, when word got out that Netflix was experimenting with a “player control,” allowing users to speed up the video, many directors and filmmakers, including Judd Apatow weren’t having it. Judd Apatow took to social media to voice his displeasure with the technology, saying he’ll “call every director and show creator” to fight them on it.