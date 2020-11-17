Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Going To Have Way More Unseen Footage Than We Thought

While the theatrical Justice League clocked in at exactly two hours, Zack Snyder is going all-out with his version of Justice League by delivering four hours worth of story, which will be split into four hour-long episodes on HBO Max. So while some movies can tell a complete story within a two and a half hour runtime, for in Snyder’s case, that amount of time will simply be the main way he distinguishes his Justice League from what was shown on the big screen three years ago. And keep in mind, that two and a half hours doesn’t include the little Snyder footage that was kept in the theatrical Justice League and what he’s already shown off in the trailers.