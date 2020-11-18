Star Wars’ John Boyega Reacts To Idea That He Should Be The Next James Bond

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Actor John Boyega's star power has been steadily growing over the past few years, in no small part due to his role in the Star Wars franchise. The 28 year-old actor starred as Finn in all three installments of the sequel trilogy, with his tenure in the galaxy far, far away coming to an end with The Rise of Skywalker. With his schedule freed up, some moviegoers are hoping he might replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. And Boyega the actor himself has responded to those calls.