Star Wars’ John Boyega Reacts To Idea That He Should Be The Next James Bond

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Actor John Boyega's star power has been steadily growing over the past few years, in no small part due to his role in the Star Wars franchise. The 28 year-old actor starred as Finn in all three installments of the sequel trilogy, with his tenure in the galaxy far, far away coming to an end with The Rise of Skywalker. With his schedule freed up, some moviegoers are hoping he might replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. And Boyega the actor himself has responded to those calls.
Daniel Craig's tenure as 007 is coming to an end with Cary Joji Fukunaga No Time to Die. While the movie has been pushed back a year amid global health issues, there's already plenty of conversations and fan theories regarding who might take the mantle of James Bond. John Boyega's name has been thrown into the running, and now he's responded to those rumors, saying:
Ooh! Hey listen, Steve McQueen directing, let’s do this! We could show them something different. We still bring that sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that.
Well, there you have it. It looks like John Boyega isn't opposed to receiving the baton and becoming the next version of 007 in the James Bond franchise. While he's not taking it too seriously, the Star Wars alum would love to collaborate with British director Steve McQueen on a possible sequel.
Star Wars fans can re-watch John Boyega's tenure in the franchise over on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
John Boyega's comments to MTV are exciting, with his suggestion for a director. Steve McQueen has proven himself as a massively talented director over the years, winning the Academy Award for his work on 12 Years a Slave. Since then he's tackled gun fights in the heist thriller Widows, and that experience would likely lend itself well to the James Bond franchise. John Boyega got the chance to work with McQueen on the TV series Small Axe, so they already have a working relationship.
Of course, John Boyega is just one British actor who fans have campaigned to see take on the mantle of James Bond following Daniel Craig's departure from the role. Other popular choices include Superman actor Henry Cavill, Outlander's Sam Heughan, Charlie Hunnam, and Idris Elba. It's certainly a high pressure role, and Boyega has experience on iconic properties thanks to his time in the galaxy far, far away.
It'll be interesting to see exactly where the James Bond franchise goes in its next phase of filmmaking. Daniel Craig's tenure as 007 saw the property embrace serialized storytelling, and a number of iconic villains popped up in the process. We'll just have to see which actor is the next to play the iconic MI6 agent, and if Johny Boyega actually ends up in the running.
No Time to Die is currently expected to hit theaters on April 2nd, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.