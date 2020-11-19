Hamilton: Why Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Apologizing To Fans In Brazil

This isn’t an issue confined to Brazil either. If you go to watch Hamilton right now anywhere, you will only see English subtitles and audio available in the options. According to the Portuguese site Filmelier, Disney informed them it was a “creative decision” to not offer subtitles or dubbing in any language in Latin America. This could mean the studio intended audiences to watch the play as they would if they had traveled to New York City to see it on vacation. Regardless, Lin-Manuel Miranda has certainly cleared things up and is now promising subtitles in multiple foreign languages now.