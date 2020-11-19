Florida Man Goes All 'Florida Man' At Walt Disney World, And LSD Is Involved

Leave a Comment
Walt Disney World is supposed to be the most magical place on earth, but apparently, even during a global pandemic there are going to be people who cause trouble in the park rather than simply enjoy the experiences. There have been some pretty wild stories about the various ways that people have gotten themselves expelled from the resort, and, if you were curious, yes, tackling a security guard while LSD is one of the things that will get you permanently trespassed.
A 19-year-old South Florida man named James Arvid has been charged with battery on a uniformed security guard, and has been banned from Walt Disney World property after allegedly tackling a Disney's Animal Kingdom security guard and holding him in a headlock during an altercation last month. It took several other guests coming to the security guard's aid to pull Mr. Arvid off the guard, who was then able to radio for help. According to WPTV in Florida, the Florida Man was found to be "in a state of excited delirium and unexpected strength."
Mr. Arvid was then subdued enough to be placed on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital where he reportedly told a nurse "I took LSD and tried to kill someone." The guard only suffered minor injuries. At this point, that's about all we know. Arvid has pled not guilty to the charge and asked for a jury trial. Despite his apparent admission to the nurse, he claims to not remember any details of what happened. There also doesn't appear to be any sort of cause for the attack.
This certainly isn't the first story of somebody getting a little aggressive at a Disney theme park. it's also not even the first story of somebody getting high on LSD at a Disney theme park. Although, the story from last year was a bit different. The incident took place at Disneyland Paris and it consisted of a guy getting high, getting naked, and falling in a lake. Things almost turned dark when he didn't resurface immediately, but he was eventually found, several hours later, in pretty good shape.
I feel like there's a broader theme here about what happens when Americans get high and go to Disney and when Europeans get high and go to Disney. I'm not saying everybody should take their clothes off and jump in the lake, but that does seem preferable to putting security guards in a headlock.
Needless to say, James Arvid won't be returning to Walt Disney World any time soon, if ever. Regardless of what happens with his court case, he has been banned from the property and while the Disney Parks trespassing policy does reportedly allow one to appeal the ban, I would not expect somebody who attacks a security guard will get much reconsideration anytime soon.