Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Interrupts Filming In Funny BTS Video From His Superhero Movie

Sylvester Stallone has been a busy man as of late. The 74-year-old actor recently landed a role in The Suicide Squad, reuniting him with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn. He’s also been working on a director’s cut of Rocky IV and, based on what he’s shared about it, it’s shaping up to be something fans will enjoy. On top of all this, the actor is also a devoted family man with obligations, and this was definitely evident when his wife humorously interrupted filming on his superhero movie.