Taylor Swift Just Revealed What She Has Going On At The Moment And It Involves Disney+

Just days after Taylor Swift claimed that there was "not a lot going on at the moment," once again, she proved herself very wrong. Today, Taylor Swift dropped another big and very exciting announcement about a project that we barely have to wait for. The Folklore artist shared a trailer for folklore: the long pond studio sessions, a special concert film coming exclusively to Disney+ on November 25.
Her voice in that trailer (check it out above). I actually need a cardigan right now because I just got chills.
As for exactly when this film will be available streaming on Disney+, Taylor Swift was specific about that in her Instagram post:
Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement
You haven’t seen this film before. folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus
So those Swifties out there who don't need to be up bright and early tomorrow have the option to stay up late and watch folklore: the long pond studio sessions when it arrives at midnight PST November 25 (TONIGHT).
Disney+ describes folklore: the long pond studio sessions as an "intimate concert film," which features Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff. There will also be a guest appearance by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), who performed "Exile" with Swift on the Folklore album. There will be performances and stories (and secrets!) about every song from the album.
If you're wondering where this film is set, DIsney+ notes that it was filmed in September of this year in upstate New York, and Taylor Swift directed it. Rolling Stone notes that Long Pond Studio is in Hudson Valley, and it's the studio that The National and Aaron Dessner call home.
Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner, Jack Antanoff and Justin Vernon actually produced this album remotely during quarantine, so making this film was the first time they were all in the same room together, which is kind of incredible. The fact that the album was made remotely likely means there are some interesting stories behind how they were able to put these incredible songs together while being hundreds or thousands of miles away from one another.
Disney+ also notes that the songs will be performed in the film in the same order that they appear on the Folklore album. All 17 songs. Between that and Taylor Swift's recent comments about re-recording her old albums, Swifties certainly have a lot to celebrate as the holiday season gets going.
folklore: the long pond studio sessions will stream exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 25, at 12:01AM PT.
Check out the stunning artwork for the film below...