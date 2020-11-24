Willow Smith Shows Off Splits And More Yoga Moves She Learned To Kick Her Pot Habit

Leave a Comment
Not content to stick with sun salutations, Willow Smith is showing off some major moves on her Instagram this week. The famous daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has been clear about using yoga to help kick a marijuana habit, and it turns out that she’s pretty good at the activity. OK, she’s insanely flexible. There’s really no other way to put it other than to show you.
I think a lot of us like to casually think we are good at yoga, but most of us can’t prop ourselves up into a half split using only one elbow and a hand for support to show off to our 7.2 million Instagram followers. Instead of whipping her hair back and forth, these days she’s whipping her legs into weird positions.
Really that might be more impressive than some of the other yoga moves Willow Smith recently showed off on Instagram. She also did front splits and some more moves to show off her yoga gear, which is extremely impressive.
During an episode of her famous mom’s Facebook series “Red Table Talk” earlier this year, Willow Smith got candid about why she was focusing so much of her mental effort into yoga. She said at the time that she realized how much time she was spending smoking pot and that it wasn’t helping her to harness her abilities or to spend time with truly worthwhile people, many of whom faded away when she quit smoking. She revealed:
I know this sounds cheesy, but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that. I wasn’t doing anything else and I was like, ‘Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?’ And then it really made me think, ‘What have I been missing? What have I been not putting my all into or not putting all of my brain power into?’
The Smith family definitely seem like the type of people to really throw themselves into new passions, and that seems to be the case with Willow Smith and yoga. Her skills are definitely what would be described as advanced. This is the tip of the iceberg too, as she’s shown off insane headstand balance and more in the past, as well.
We’re all finding ways to spend our time now that many of us are at home way more often, and yoga skills are certainly more difficult to come by and healthier than smoking pot out of “boredom” as she admitted she was doing previously. If this is how advanced she is this year, I can’t wait to see how her skills continue to hone with a few more years of practice.