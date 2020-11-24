10 Great Movies Coming To Netflix In December 2020

Angels & Demons (2009)

There was a time when the Robert Langdon adventures could draw a crowd to your local movie theater. Angels & Demons is part of the proof, as it and The Da Vinci Code are both going to be streaming on Netflix in December. Out of the two earlier entries in Ron Howard and Tom Hanks’ best-selling adaptations, this sequel adapted from the book that was actually published before The Da Vinci Code is arguably the better of the two films. Though you can thank the smaller scale of the adventure at hand, as well as a particularly brilliant Ewan McGregor performance, for that distinction.