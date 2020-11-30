13 Great Tom Hanks Movies Streaming Or Available To Rent

Tom Hanks is everyone’s surrogate best friend, father, cousin, uncle, and neighbor. He is just this likable guy that happens to be extremely wealthy and famous. Hanks’ likability on-screen and off-screen is why so many enjoy Tom Hanks movies. He’s someone you can depend on for an entertaining movie and trust to give a strong performance. Tom Hanks is a public figure that people will gladly tune in to or buy tickets to any of his projects. Luckily for fans of the Forest Gump actor, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and others have plenty of Tom Hanks movies to stream.

Many other Tom Hanks films are available to rent on Amazon or other Video-On-Demand services. For this list, I mainly selected some of Tom Hanks’s most beloved and popular movies but there are a few that are lesser-known and may be new to you.