Taylor Swift's Disney+ Concert Film: 9 Things We Learned About Folklore

Taylor Didn’t Call Her Label About Folklore Until A Week Before Its Release

Taylor Swift opens the movie by explaining how folklore began just as quarantine began in early 2020 at first as a creative exercise amidst some boredom associated with the state of things. But “really, really quickly” became an album for her quite unexpectedly. In order to get the project ready under COVID-19 restrictions, Swift opted to build a studio in her home, with the other parts of the album recorded separately in their own locations. As fans will remember, when folklore came out there wasn’t really any lead up that a typical Taylor Swift album would receive.

No singles, or big music video release ahead of the album, just folklore in its entirety back in July. And according to Swift, even her label, now Republic Records after some high-profile controversy, was not given notice about folklore’s existence until a week before its release. This is pretty much unheard of but goes to show that the album was made completely on her own terms.