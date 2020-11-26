Comments

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Incredible Fitness In Totally Nude Post For New Single

Jennifer Lopez pole dancing in Hustlers

Do you think Jennifer Lopez missed the memo? In T-minus two days, America has the annual go-ahead to stuff our faces. It’s even a national holiday. Turkey day or not, J-Lo looks incredible as per usual thanks to her continued focus on fitness. Following a big performance at the American Music Awards over the weekend, Lopez shared a nude photo that will be the cover of an upcoming new song of hers.

The song is called “In The Morning,” and it's coming this Friday following the release of two collaborations with Maluma, “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” a couple months back. Jennifer Lopez teased her new single with a glimpse of the cover, which has the Hustlers actress showing off her totally ripped and sculpted physique. Check it out:

Whoa! As you can see, Jennifer Lopez is in incredible shape right now, between visible abs, shredded shoulders and that “Booty” she’s known for singing all about. J-Lo is rocking a shorter hair cut than usual and blonde balayage. More time at home must mean additional time for the singer, actress and producer to hit the weights and cardio in between raising her kids and spending time with her hubby-to-be Alex Rodriguez. You can tell it's a recent photo given her steamy AMA performance that, unfortunately, got some heat for resembling one of Beyonce’s memorable Grammy numbers.

J-Lo likes to keep in shape anyway, but she’d certainly have to train for this television appearance too. Her new single cover teases another fiery poppy track for Jennifer Lopez, but we’ll have to stay tuned. Maybe this could also signal a coming album for her as well? Lopez has not released a full-length album since 2014 with A.K.A. if you can believe it.

Jennifer Lopez is coming off starring as Ramona in Hustlers last year which had massive buzz that almost carried over into the Oscars. She’ll next star in Marry Me with Maluma, Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman, and an action rom-com called Shotgun Wedding with Armie Hammer and Ryan Reynolds. She’s also going to be in Reed Marano’s crime movie The Godmother, where she’ll play drug lord Griselda Blanco. She’s also a producer on all these projects – talk about a boss!

Everything is happening for Jennifer Lopez, and she’s even pretty fresh off of headlining the Super Bowl early this year. Yes, that happened in 2020. J-Lo clearly works hard on all her projects, but she’s also really doing the most to be in the best shape of her life at 51. Get excited for her new single “In The Morning” coming this Black Friday. And as always, keep checking in with CinemaBlend for more updates on her upcoming movies.

