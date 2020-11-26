The Rock Got A Float In Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Leave a Comment
Like so many events this year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was affected by the current health crisis, with the changes for 2020 including being closed to the public, prerecorded and not having any participants under the age of 18. However, one thing this year’s Parade boasted as usual was the fanciful balloons, and Dwayne Johnson was among the subjects who was represented in float form. Needless to say the internet was quite taken with this balloon.
In case you didn’t catch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on television, take a look at The Rock balloon below, which was modeled after that iconic ‘90s photo of him wearing a black turtleneck, fanny pack and silver chain to promote his upcoming NBC series Young Rock.
Every year, there are certain balloons at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that stand out far more than others. It’s safe to say that in 2020, the float version of The Rock is part of that exclusive lineup. In fact, this fan wouldn’t mind having it for themself.
As a WWE champion and Hollywood star, Dwayne Johnson has collected a lot of praise, honors and accolades over the years. Getting a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day will surely rank as one of the greatest achievements, right?
You also know a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day balloon is a hit when you keep thinking about it after the holiday has concluded. This person suspects that will happen with them… for better or worse.
Here’s another individual who was surprised to see a giant Rock balloon appear on their TV screen. Bonus points go to them for the cat placement in this picture.
Finally, let’s wrap things up with a comment from the man himself. Here’s what Dwayne Johnson had to say on social media about seeing himself represented in float form during one of Thanksgiving’s biggest traditions.
With Dwayne Johnson continuing to be one of the world’s most famous movie stars, perhaps in the years to come, we might see this balloon resurface. Even better, why don’t we get other balloons depicting Johnson at other points in his career? Just imagine seeing something like Scorpion King Rock or Jumanji Rock floating down one of New York City’s streets when the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is back to its usual routine.
While Dwayne Johnson didn’t release any new movies this year, don’t think that means he hasn’t been keeping busy. He recently wrapped filming on Netflix’s Red Notice, where he stars as an INTERPOL agent tracking down the world’s greatest art thief (played by Gal Gadot) and and con-man (played by Ryan Reynolds). Johnson is also gearing up to shoot Black Adam and produce a Scorpion King reboot, and he’s on deck for another Hobbs & Shaw sequel and Jumanji 4.
Dwayne Johnson’s next movie on the calendar is the long-awaited Jungle Cruise, which is currently set for July 30, 2021. Look through our 2021 release schedule to keep track of other movies that are supposed to come out next year.