The Rock Got A Float In Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Like so many events this year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was affected by the current health crisis, with the changes for 2020 including being closed to the public, prerecorded and not having any participants under the age of 18. However, one thing this year’s Parade boasted as usual was the fanciful balloons, and Dwayne Johnson was among the subjects who was represented in float form. Needless to say the internet was quite taken with this balloon.