How Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo Believes The Musical Will Impact The Next Generation

I just want to see the things that are going to come out of the generation of kids who grew up with Hamilton. They’re going to create, and I think that ties it back into what we’re talking about, arts education and why it’s so important. Arts exposure, the ability to give kids the opportunity to see a show because tickets are really hard to afford. To give kids that chance to see that thing so that Hamilton or whatever it is can be their sort of iconic art that informs them for the rest of their lives. I can’t wait to see what they’re going to make. And it’s coming up soon because they’re all growing up.