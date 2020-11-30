Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams And More Pay Tribute To Darth Vader Actor David Prowse

Darth Vader is one of the most imposing characters in cinematic history. His massive stature and jet black armor, as well as his imposing voice have become iconic. Darth Vader was such an important character that it took two talented actors to bring him to life. While the voice of James Earl Jones is the best known half of the Vader pairing, the incredible David Prowse was the man inside that suit. Over the weekend, David Prowse passed away, and those that knew him, and those whom he inspired, are paying their respects.