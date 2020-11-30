Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams And More Pay Tribute To Darth Vader Actor David Prowse

Leave a Comment
Darth Vader is one of the most imposing characters in cinematic history. His massive stature and jet black armor, as well as his imposing voice have become iconic. Darth Vader was such an important character that it took two talented actors to bring him to life. While the voice of James Earl Jones is the best known half of the Vader pairing, the incredible David Prowse was the man inside that suit. Over the weekend, David Prowse passed away, and those that knew him, and those whom he inspired, are paying their respects.
Mark Hamill celebrated the life and career of David Prowse, for while he will likely always be best known for being the man inside Darth Vader, he was so much more than that. Hamill celebrated David Prowse the man, as well as the other elements of his career. Prowse was a weightlifting champion before he was Darth Vader, and he was part of British public service announcements used to encourage children to pay attention to road safety.
Mark Hamill wasn't the only one who worked alongside David Prowse to pay his respects. Billy Dee Williams, Lando Calrissian from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, did the same. He called Prowse his friend and said working with him was an honor.
Beyond the likes of Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams, many who have become part of Star Wars much more recently, but clearly feel like they're now part of that extended family, posted their thoughts on the passing of David Prowse. Among them, Carl Weathers, who plays Greek Cargo on The Mandalorian. While Darth Vader might have been best known for his voice, without Prowse impressive size Vader might now have been the imposing force he was.
And even the newest member of the Star Wars family, Rosario Dawson posted her thoughts.
But the praise for David Prowse extended beyond Star Wars. William Shatner also knew Prowse and honored him with some kind words, while also throwing some of his trademark shade at the Star Wars franchise.
David Prowse certainly had a lot of friends and a lot of fans, and while he may never have received quite the recognition fir his part in bringing Darth Vader to life that he deserved, Star Wars certainly knew his name and were thankful for everything he did. Darth Vader will likely live on in future Star Wars projects, Prowse himself did not play the role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but everybody who puts on that iconic armor in the future will be waling in the massive footsteps of David Prowse.