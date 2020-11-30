Mission: Impossible 7’s Hayley Atwell Is Having Fun Teasing Wild Car Stunts With Tom Cruise

Hayley Atwell already has some action experience under her belt from her time as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including the short-lived Agent Carter TV series), and now she’s kicking it up a notch for Mission: Impossible 7. We’re still largely in the dark about how Atwell fits into the Mission: Impossible 7 picture, but one thing’s been made abundantly clear: she won’t be stuck behind a desk for the entirety of the movie. Among the ways Atwell’s character will be mixed up in the craziness is behind the wheel of a car with Tom Cruise by her side.