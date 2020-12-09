What The Uncut Gems Cast Is Up To Next

Leave a Comment
As one of the most acclaimed and meme-ified movies of 2019, Uncut Gems was a great critical and commercial hit for Adam Sandler, writers-directors Benny & Josh Safdie, and the studio behind it, A24. While the movie didn't receive a lot of love at the Oscars, particularly with Sandler getting egregiously snubbed, the drama certainly found an audience, proving to viewers who typically associate the comedian with his outlandish larks that he had serious acting chops. Now that it's been nearly a year since the movie's notable release, what is the Uncut Gems cast, which also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, Judd Hirsch, and Kevin Garnett, working on now?
Let's take a look and see!
Adam Sandler (Howard Ratner)
As Howard Ratner, a Diamond District jeweler with hefty gambling debts, Adam Sandler gave arguably the best performance of his career in Uncut Gems. Having established his star power on Saturday Night Live, he went on to make a series of profitable (if not always critically celebrated) comedies, including Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Mr. Deeds, and 50 First Dates, as well as Click, Grown Ups 1 & 2, and Just Go With It. He also lends his voice to the Hotel Transylvania movies. Additionally, Sandler garnered praise for his performances in Punch-Drunk Love, Funny People, and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). Additionally, the actor/producer grew his fanbase through several Netflix originals, with Murder Mystery being the most heavily-streamed title of these collaborations.
Most recently, Adam Sandler co-wrote and starred in the 2020 Netflix horror-comedy, Hubie Halloween, the latest Happy Madison production. He also reunited with the Safdie brothers earlier this year for the short film, Goldman v Silverman. Currently, Sander is filming a role in Netflix's upcoming sports film, Hustle, from director Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals). He's also set to reprise his role as Dracula in Hotel Transylvania 4. And the comedian might also make Murder Mystery 2, notably since he's signed on to keep working with Netflix for the foreseeable future.
Julia Fox (Julia De Fiore)
In the role of Julia De Fiore, Howard's girlfriend and employee, Julia Fox provided a stunning breakthrough performance in Uncut Gems. But as a clothing designer, model, painter, and photographer prior to this film debut, Fox was already an established artist. Following her work in this superb film, Fox was seen in Puppet and the TV series, Day by Day. She also stars in PVT Chat, which is currently in the film festival circuits. Additionally, Fox starred in the music video for "Nothing Good," by Goody Grace ft. G-Eazy and Juicy J. Recently, the burgeoning actress filmed a role in Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move, which will be her high-profile follow-up to this Safdie brothers' hit.
Outside of acting, Julia Fox wrote and directed the short film, Fantasy Girls.
LaKeith Stanfield (Demany)
As Demany, Howard's constantly pestered assistant, LaKeith Stanfield provides another standout supporting turn in Uncut Gems. First gaining recognition for his outstanding Independent Spirit Award-nominated performance in Short Term 12, Stanfield continued to find notice and praise for his other supporting turns in Selma, Straight Outta Compton, Get Out, Dope, and Knives Out, as well as his leading roles in Sorry to Bother You and Crown Heights. He also stars in FX's acclaimed Atlanta. Other notable credits include Death Note, Snowden, The Purge: Anarchy, and The Girl in the Spider's Web.
Earlier this year, LaKeith Stanfield starred in The Photograph and did voice work for the final season of BoJack Horseman. Additionally, Stanfield filled in as co-host for Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show Season 5. Next, he'll play William O'Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah. Currently, the in-demand actor is filming a role in the dramatic western, The Harder They Fall, and he'll also voice the lead character in Netflix's upcoming anime series, Yasuke.
Kevin Garnett (Himself)
Playing a fictionalized version of himself, former professional basketball player Kevin Garnett made a good impression with Uncut Gems. Thanks to his versatility, defensive ability, and impressive work ethic, the athlete was considered one of the greatest power forwards in professional basketball history. Garnett played with the Minnesota Timberwolves for 12 seasons before he joined the Boston Celtics, resulting in the team winning the NBA Championship. Later, he joined the Brooklyn Nets before returning to Minnesota and then retiring from the sport in 2016.
While Kevin Garnett impressed many moviegoers and critics with his performance, it wasn't his first time acting. He previously had an uncredited role in Blue Chips and he played the late Wilt Chamberlain in the 1996 TV movie, Rebound: The Legend of Earl 'The Goat' Manigault.
Despite Uncut Gems' critical success, Kevin Garnett doesn't have any additional acting projects currently lined up.
Idina Menzel (Dinah Ratner)
In the role of Dinah Ratner, Howard's exasperated wife, Idina Menzel showcased her exceptional dramatic talents once more in Uncut Gems. A Tony-winning actress and musician, Menzel is best known for her award-winning Broadway performance in Wicked, as well as her celebrated work in Rent, including the 2005 film adaptation, and If/Then. She's also well-known for voicing Queen Elsa in Frozen and Frozen II. Her other notable film and TV credits include Enchanted, Glee, Kissing Jessica Stein, Ask the Dust, Hercules, Private Practice, Rescue Me, and Lifetime's Beaches remake. The actress also reprised the role of Elsa in Ralph Breaks the Internet.
Next, Idina Menzel is expected to star in an upcoming modernized musical version of Cinderella, starring Camila Cabella, which is scheduled to come out early next year. There's also the long-promised film adaptation of Wicked, which may or may not find the actress returning to her star-making role.
Eric Bogosian (Arno Moradian)
As Arno Moradian, a menacing loan shark out to collect Howard's well-overdue tab, Eric Bogosian provided a very threatening role in Uncut Gems. An accomplished playwright and novelist in addition to being an accomplished actor, Bogosian is best known for writing plays like Talk Radio and subUrbia, both of which have received film adaptations. Oliver Stone directed the former in 1988, with Bogosian playing the lead role, while Richard Linklater brought the latter to the big screen in 1996, with Bogosian penning the screenplay.
As an actor, meanwhile, Eric Bogosian starred in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and he also appeared in Billions, The Get Down, The Good Wife, The Larry Sanders Show, and Scrubs. His other famous film credits include Deconstructing Harry, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Special Effects, Under Seige 2: Dark Territory, and Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, as well as Igby Goes Down, Blade: Trinity, and Cadillac Records. He also narrated Listen Up, Philip.
Most recently, Eric Bogosian appeared in HBO's Succession and an episode of Instinct.
Judd Hirsch (Gooey)
In the role of Gooey, Howard's father-in-law, Judd Hirsch played a small-but-noteworthy part in Uncut Gems. A two-time Emmy and Tony-winning actor, Hirsch is best known for his extensive TV work in Taxi, Numb3rs, and Dear John, as well as his noteworthy roles in Ordinary People, for which he was Oscar-nominated, Independence Day, Independence Day: Resurgence, Teachers, Running on Empty, Tower Heist, The Muppets, and A Beautiful Mind. He also previously collaborated with Adam Sandler on The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). Recently, Hirsch starred in CBS' sitcom, Superior Donuts, which ran for two seasons. Prior to that, he was a series regular on ABC's Forever, which only lasted one season.
Earlier this year, Judd Hirsch was seen in the horror film, A Deadly Legend, as well as episodes of Hunters, God Friended Me, and The Return of Brian Willing.
Keith Williams Richard (Phil)
Playing the part of Phil, Arno's quick-tempered henchman, Keith Williams Richard fit the bill as a large and imposing supporting character in Uncut Gems. In addition to making a memorable appearance in this awards contender, he also made his acting debut. After this cinematic introduction, Richard starred in the short film, Three Deaths, earlier this year.
Jonathan Aranbayev (Eddie Ratner)
As Eddie Ratner, Howard's oldest son, Jonathan Aranbayev made his screen debut in Uncut Gems. And to date, this role remains his only professional film credit. His follow-up project hasn't been announced yet.
Noa Fisher (Marchel Ratner)
In the role of Marchel Ratner, Howard's disengaged daughter, Noa Fisher plays a prominent supporting character in Uncut Gems. This indie drama-thriller became the young actress's first screen credit, serving as a promising start to a hopefully burgeoning career. Earlier this year, Fisher starred in the short film, Let's Do Drugs, as well as episodes of Betty and Day by Day.
Jacob Igielski (Beni Ratner)
Playing the part of Beni Ratner, Howard's youngest son, Jacob Igielski received his biggest role to date in Uncut Gems, notably as he made his feature film debut. Prior to this performance, the child actor was seen in short films like 2013's Opening Night and 2016's Fidelio. Also, Igielski appeared in an episode of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. Next, he stars in the horror film, Mother, from writer-director Michael Morrissey.
The Weeknd (Himself)
In the role he was born to play, The Weeknd plays a fictionalized version of himself in Uncut Gems. The Canadian R&B artist started his career in 2010 when he uploaded songs to YouTube. Following a series of mixtapes, he released his debut studio album, Kiss Land, in 2013. He followed that up with 2015's Beauty Behind the Madness, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. 2016's Starboy won Best Urban Contemporary Album and became the artist's biggest success to date. Earlier this year, The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, to wide acclaim. In addition to these achievements, The Weeknd is also an Oscar-nominated musician for his single, "Earned It," which was featured in Fifty Shades of Grey.
Earlier this year, The Weeknd expand his acting resume to include voice work in episodes of Robot Chicken and American Dad!, the latter of which he also helped write.
Mike Francesa (Gary)
In a rare acting turn, sports radio personality Mike Francesa played a small-but-crucial role as Gary, Howard's befuddled bookie. Much like several other performers in the film, Francesa made his feature debut in Uncut Gems. His only other acting credit was in John Leguizamo's 2003 TV movie, Undefeated, wherein he made a cameo as himself. While Francesa hasn't established himself as an actor, his voice is certainly well-known. His WFAN show, Mike and the Mad Dog, which he hosted with Chris Russo, ran from 1989 to 2008 and it was considered one of the most successful talk radio programs in American history. After that, he hosted Mike's On: Francesa on the FAN through 2017. From there, Francesa would return on-and-off in short-form segments over the next couple years.
Mike Francesa doesn't have any future acting credits lined up presently. He retired from radio for the third time back in July to spend more time with his family.
Did you love Uncut Gems? Who gave your favorite performance in this heavily-praised Safdie brothers movie? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below!