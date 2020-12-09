What The Uncut Gems Cast Is Up To Next

Adam Sandler (Howard Ratner)

As Howard Ratner, a Diamond District jeweler with hefty gambling debts, Adam Sandler gave arguably the best performance of his career in Uncut Gems. Having established his star power on Saturday Night Live, he went on to make a series of profitable (if not always critically celebrated) comedies, including Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Mr. Deeds, and 50 First Dates, as well as Click, Grown Ups 1 & 2, and Just Go With It. He also lends his voice to the Hotel Transylvania movies. Additionally, Sandler garnered praise for his performances in Punch-Drunk Love, Funny People, and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). Additionally, the actor/producer grew his fanbase through several Netflix originals, with Murder Mystery being the most heavily-streamed title of these collaborations.

Most recently, Adam Sandler co-wrote and starred in the 2020 Netflix horror-comedy, Hubie Halloween, the latest Happy Madison production. He also reunited with the Safdie brothers earlier this year for the short film, Goldman v Silverman. Currently, Sander is filming a role in Netflix's upcoming sports film, Hustle, from director Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals). He's also set to reprise his role as Dracula in Hotel Transylvania 4. And the comedian might also make Murder Mystery 2, notably since he's signed on to keep working with Netflix for the foreseeable future.