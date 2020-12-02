How Megan Fox Is Helping Machine Gun Kelly Work Through His Drug Abuse Issues

This past year has been rough for many of us but, for some, it’s been a year of discovery and personal breakthroughs. This has certainly been the case for Machine Gun Kelly, as the rapper and actor has managed to grow both professionally and personally. Aside from making a new movie, he’s also found a new love in Megan Fox, who he met while making said film. And according to the entertainer, she’s not only providing him with companionship, but she’s also helping him work through his issues with drug abuse.