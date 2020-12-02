How Megan Fox Is Helping Machine Gun Kelly Work Through His Drug Abuse Issues

Leave a Comment
This past year has been rough for many of us but, for some, it’s been a year of discovery and personal breakthroughs. This has certainly been the case for Machine Gun Kelly, as the rapper and actor has managed to grow both professionally and personally. Aside from making a new movie, he’s also found a new love in Megan Fox, who he met while making said film. And according to the entertainer, she’s not only providing him with companionship, but she’s also helping him work through his issues with drug abuse.
Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, began working with Megan Fox on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier this year, where they became quite close. Rumors quickly began to surface regarding a potential romantic relationship between the two. These reports only picked up steam when an underwear-clad Fox appeared in his “Bloody Valentine” music video shortly after her highly publicized split with Brian Austin Green.
Since then, the two have been relatively candid about their relationship, both the good times and the difficult parts. Machine Gun Kelly recently opened up to Dave Franco, for Interview Magazine, explaining that Fox is a calming source of comfort whenever he has a hard time:
And when you have a partner, mine being Megan, sitting there with you on those dark nights when you're sweating and not being able to figure out why you're so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps.
Drug addiction is something that so many deal with, and people have different ways of handling it. It’s good to see that Machine Gun Kelly has someone around him to offer love and support during his path to self-improvement, and he seems to be making great progress. In the same interview, the musician also revealed that he’s currently begun therapy, and he says the tools it’s given him seem to be “helpful” so far.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s love story may not be the typical one, as they did come together during an unusual time. Though he seems to have been a longtime admirer of the actress, since he previously admitted that he used to creep on her before they officially got together. Still, the two have experienced personal growth over the past year. Fox, for her part, has taken steps to shed her sexy Transformers image while shooting Midnight in the Switchgrass.
After several months together, it seems the two are still going strong and becoming closer in the process. The public will undoubtedly continue to watch as things develop, and we'll see how their chemistry carries into their roles in the film.
Keep it here at CinemaBlend for more news from the world of TV and movies.