Jamie Foxx Has An... Interesting Response When Asked Whether Or Not He's In Spider-Man 3

This is not Jamie Foxx’s first rodeo. Not by a long shot. The man has been associated with some massive, tentpole projects over the course of his career. He’s even been involved in key Marvel superhero films, having played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for Marc Webb. He knows what he can and can’t say regarding casting. But we still had to ask him about the casting rumors that he will be part of the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 that’s currently filming in Atlanta. And his response was… interesting. Press play on the above video, and see for yourself.
Again, Jamie Foxx kind of took the easy way out here. He tells me that no, he’s not able to comment on the rumors that he has been cast as Electro in an MCU Spider-Man movie -- this after playing that character in a Sony-backed Spidey film. But given the fact that the studio has not CONFIRMED Foxx’s casting in the 2021 sequel (we know for certain, we asked them, and they have not officially confirmed Jamie’s casting), then his reply could be a little ominous.
In the video above, he tells us:
You’re absolutely right, I can’t speak on it. But if I’m in it, I’ll be so happy.
If? Does that mean there’s a possibility that he’s NOT in Spider-Man 3, or whatever Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures decide on calling it? That’s probably too aggressive of a stance. This does sound like “Actor Speak” for, “Hey man, I can’t tell you anything today.” Especially when Jamie Foxx follows it up with this reaction shot.
Here’s the reason why all of this is so exciting to Spider-Man fans. If (and likely when) Jamie Foxx is included in this Spider-Man sequel, it will be history for the character and the franchise, no matter which way you slice it. On the most basic level, Foxx could make history for being the first actor to get a chance to play the same comic-book villain twice, for two separate studios. A do-over like that is insane, and groundbreaking.
Thinking outside of the box, though, if Foxx is playing his SAME Electro, and is coming over from the Sony Spider-Verse to Marvel’s MCU… well, that tears a fabric in the Multiverse, and leads to so many other fascinating avenues that the Spidey series (and the MCU as a whole) can explore. Might it lead to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to live-action Spider-Man land, to fight alongside Tom Holland? Right now, anything is possible.
We’ll continue to track the progress of Spider-Man 3 as filming rolls along. As for Jamie Foxx, we can confirm that he is in Disney and Pixar’s Soul, and it’s phenomenal. It will be on Disney+ on Christmas Day.