Jamie Foxx Has An... Interesting Response When Asked Whether Or Not He's In Spider-Man 3

This is not Jamie Foxx’s first rodeo. Not by a long shot. The man has been associated with some massive, tentpole projects over the course of his career. He’s even been involved in key Marvel superhero films, having played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for Marc Webb. He knows what he can and can’t say regarding casting. But we still had to ask him about the casting rumors that he will be part of the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 that’s currently filming in Atlanta. And his response was… interesting. Press play on the above video, and see for yourself.