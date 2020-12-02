The Christmas Films That Inspired Alison Brie’s Happiest Season Performance

Alison Brie’s other inspiration before going on to play Sloane in the Hulu movie was the Jodie Foster-directed movie Home for the Holidays, which features an array of siblings in for the holiday antics with Holly Hunter’s character. One of the sisters is not far off from Brie’s Happiest Season character even if the actress did not intend to come across a soul sister to her role in the film. Hey, if you went to enough holiday gatherings and you’d meet a Sloane or two too.