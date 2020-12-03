Fantastic Beasts: Mads Mikkelsen Breaks Silence On Replacing Johnny Depp As Grindelwald

That definitely will be a tricky balance to reach. On the one hand, Mads Mikkelsen has to make sure that his take on Gellert Grindelwald is relatively similar to how Johnny Depp played the dark wizard rather than radically alter his persona. On the other hand, there still needs to be room for Mikkelsen to leave his own stamp on the character. So it’ll be interesting to see how the actor combines the best of most worlds, especially since he has to figure all this out in the midst of filming, as opposed to being able to prepare months before cameras start rolling.