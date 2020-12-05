Wonder Woman 1984 And 10 Other Big Movies Arriving Before 2020 Is Over

Nomadland - December 4 (Theatrical)

In the midst of the 2008 financial collapse, a subculture emerged consisting of older Americans who took what belongings they had left and began traveling the country in search of employment, making themselves at home at many camping grounds and rest stops along the way. Journalist Jessica Bruder adopted this lifestyle as research for what would become her award-winning 2017 book Nomadland: Surviving America in Twenty-First Century.

The book would inspire this beautiful film that features real-life members of the “nomad” culture, but is told through the eyes of Fern - a victim of the recession portrayed by Frances McDormand. Nomadland written for screen and directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao, who will make her big budget Hollywood debut with Marvel Studios’ Eternals next November.