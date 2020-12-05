Miley Cyrus Got Candid About Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth, But How Does He Feel About That?

Leave a Comment
Being the object of a multi-platinum singer’s affections like Miley Cyrus could theoretically be exciting. Is there anything more romantic than someone writing lyrics and putting music to express how they feel about you? The Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth has long been the muse to Miley since the pair were in an on-and-off relationship for a decade. But nowadays, following their high-profile divorce, she can’t help but belt out some breakup tunes.
Miley Cyrus recently released her first album in three years, Plastic Hearts, an ‘80s rock-influenced record about her life and thoughts after her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. While talking about her new music, the singer has been candid about “conflict” in their marriage, namely during an interview with Howard Stern where she stated that “drama and fighting” doesn’t get her off in relationships. With this, a source close to Hemsworth (via ET) has responded to the recent comments with:
Liam Hemsworth isn't upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage. Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with Gabriella. He's very traditional and Gabriella shares the same values as him and gets along with his family. Their relationship is easygoing and they have similar upbringings and backgrounds.
It’s nice to see the pair remain civil as their relationship becomes a public conversation once again. Amidst her comments about the nature of their breakup, Cyrus was respectful toward Liam Hemsworth too, commenting that she still really did “love him very, very, very, much" and still does.
Miley Cyrus’ discussions about her marriage with Hemsworth seem to come from a place of honesty, considering he was a big part of her own experience and identity. It would make sense that he would still be tied to her music in some way, especially since the divorce is still fresh.
Liam Hemsworth is now in a relationship with model Gabriella Brooks, who shares a French bulldog with him and seems to gel well with the other Hemsworths -- Thor actor Chris Hemworth and Westworld’s Luke Hemsworth. The former Hannah Montana actress has been actively dating virtually and is even having “a lot of FaceTime sex,” per E! News. While speaking about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus talked about how she felt like she was “playing house” with him and engaging in some unhealthy drug and alcohol habits. More recently, Cyrus is passionate about her choice to engage with sobriety.
Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts is an empowering, honest and fun album that features collaborations from Dua Lipa, Billy Idol and Joan Jett. It’s available to stream or purchase now. As for Liam Hemsworth, he’s apparently hatching a plan to work with brother Chris on a movie.