Miley Cyrus Got Candid About Her Marriage To Liam Hemsworth, But How Does He Feel About That?

Liam Hemsworth is now in a relationship with model Gabriella Brooks, who shares a French bulldog with him and seems to gel well with the other Hemsworths -- Thor actor Chris Hemworth and Westworld’s Luke Hemsworth. The former Hannah Montana actress has been actively dating virtually and is even having “a lot of FaceTime sex,” per E! News. While speaking about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus talked about how she felt like she was “playing house” with him and engaging in some unhealthy drug and alcohol habits. More recently, Cyrus is passionate about her choice to engage with sobriety.