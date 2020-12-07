The Suicide Squad Video Reveals Idris Elba’s Badass Suit As Bloodsport

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has a ton of exciting projects arriving over the next few years, with Warner Bros. expected to release in both theaters and HBO Max. Chief among them is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which will be a sequel/soft reboot to the original 2017 movie. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker assembled a killer cast to make up Task Force X, including Idris Elba as the villainous Robert DuBois / Bloodsport. And a new video has revealed more about his badass suit and signature weapons.
When Idris Elba was first brought onto the cast for The Suicide Squad, he was expected to replace Will Smith as Deadshot. But his role was changed in order to allow for Smith to return to the DCEU sometime down the line, with Elba instead playing mercenary Bloodsport. The cast recently hyped up the movie in a virtual fan event, and one clip shows off Bloodsport's signature weapons and awesome costume. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? While footage for The Suicide Squad has been relatively limited, concept art and video shows off the capabilities of Bloodsport's suit. Because on top of looking badass and likely providing some protection from the elements, it turns out that his chest-plate actually transform into the villain's pair of guns.
The above video comes to us from Twitter, after the cast of The Suicide Squad promoted the highly anticipated DC blockbuster at CCXP event in Brazil. Idris Elba appeared virtually, and spoke to how brutal his character Bloodsport is in James Gunn's upcoming blockbuster. The video also showed his his signature suit will function, although we'll have to wait for any footage of Elba in action.
While the contents of The Suicide Squad are being kept largely under wraps, it sounds like Bloodsport will be a deadly presence in James Gunn's DC debut. According to his backstory, the newcomer actually went toe to toe with Superman himself, shooting the Man of Steel with a kryptonite bullet. It's likely this even that got him imprisoned, and recruited by Amanda Waller to join Task Force X.
The Suicide Squad officially wrapped principal photography months ago, and there's a ton of hype around the villain-centric blockbuster. James Gunn has teased that the movie is his biggest and most fun to film, while also praising the talents of Margot Robbie. She'll be playing Harley Quinn for the third time in the movie, further proving Warner Bros.' commitment to the character.
Idris Elba's role in The Suicide Squad marks his pivot from Marvel to the DC side of things. He was previously seen playing Heimdall in all three Thor movies, before his character was killed by Thanos in the opening sequence of Avengers: Infinity War. We'll just have to see if Bloodsport survives, and if Elba's character has some legs in the larger DCEU.
The Suicide Squad is currently expected to arrive in theaters on August 6th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.