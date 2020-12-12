How To Watch The After Movies On Streaming And What's Coming Next For Tessa & Hardin

After We Collided Is Coming To Netflix

And coming up this month, After We Collided will be joining After on streaming as well. The second film hit theaters internationally back in September amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but managed to do well for itself, reaching in the top 20 highest-grossing movies of 2020 globally with its $47.9 million haul. The second film follows Tessa as she scores a publishing internship and meets Dylan Sprouse’s Trevor, an awkward coworker of hers following a falling out with Hardin.

In After We Collided, Anna Todd got more involved in the writing process as a co-writer on the script, in addition to being an active producer as well. The movie is also directed by Roger Kumble, who famously helmed Cruel Intentions back in 1999. After We Collided is coming to Netflix on December 22. Set a reminder for After We Collided On Netflix Here.

