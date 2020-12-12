How To Watch The After Movies On Streaming And What's Coming Next For Tessa & Hardin

Leave a Comment
Back in 2013, Anna Todd began captivating Wattpad users each week with new chapters of After on the mobile forum for young writers. She was inspired to create a love story as a One Direction fan preferential to Harry Styles’ tattooed torso and flowing dark mane. And thus, the After series was born. Since then, Todd has become a New York Times bestselling author of a five-book YA franchise and serves as producer of the film adaptations starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin , including the most recent installment, After We Collided.
The series starts when Tessa Young starts her first year of college away from home, her conservative family and high school sweetheart, Noah. This sets the scene for her to meet Hardin Scott, a rebellious classmate of hers that she begins to develop a crush on. It’s been a whirlwind couple years for the After series’ journey to the big screen, and now both After and After We Collided are readily available to stream for fans or those curious about diving head first into the series.
Are The After Movies On Netflix?
The first After film came out last year to almost $70 million in box office earnings against a small $14 million budget and has already been available on streaming.
After Is Already Streaming On Netflix
After has a home on Netflix alongside the platform’s vast library of teen romances – including The Kissing Booth movies, which also got its start on Wattpad before becoming a successful film franchise. The first movie is a must-see for fans of the books, as it tracks Tessa and Hardin’s blooming romance from the beginning, told much through the lens of Jane Austin’s Pride & Prejudice. Watch After On Netflix Here.
After We Collided Is Coming To Netflix
And coming up this month, After We Collided will be joining After on streaming as well. The second film hit theaters internationally back in September amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but managed to do well for itself, reaching in the top 20 highest-grossing movies of 2020 globally with its $47.9 million haul. The second film follows Tessa as she scores a publishing internship and meets Dylan Sprouse’s Trevor, an awkward coworker of hers following a falling out with Hardin.
In After We Collided, Anna Todd got more involved in the writing process as a co-writer on the script, in addition to being an active producer as well. The movie is also directed by Roger Kumble, who famously helmed Cruel Intentions back in 1999. After We Collided is coming to Netflix on December 22. Set a reminder for After We Collided On Netflix Here.
How To Rent Or Buy The After Movies
While we’d imagine the After movies would stick around on Netflix for some time, the downside of streaming services is that they are prone to cycling content in and out with each month. After and After We Collided have no plans to leave Netflix for the moment, but chances are the movies will not be there forever. If you’d rather own the movies, both films are available to buy on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray. You can currently buy an HD digital copy of After here, own the DVD here and grab the Blu-ray here. If you’d like to rent the movie instead, it’s available to rent for a 48-hour period once it’s started here.
In terms of the sequel, the movie can currently be rented here, for a 48-hour period as well. The DVD for After We Collided can be purchased here and check out the Blu-ray here.
Anna Todd’s After Series And What’s Next For Tessa and Hardin
Once you’ve caught up on the After movies, get excited for the franchise to continue with adaptations to the other two central books in the series, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, which have been announced to be in the works. Just as the movies were hitting theaters in fall, Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin announced that two other films were already in production. It seems like the actors are shooting the third and fourth movies back to back ahead of undisclosed release dates.
Here’s where we’ll get into some minor spoilers about the After series. At the end of After We Collided, Tessa is given the opportunity to go forward with her career in publishing when Trevor offers her to move to Seattle to work there. At the same time, she is faced with her father coming out of the woodwork after being away from her life for nine years. And of course, it’s all about Tessa and Hardin as they continue to attempt to navigate their relationship, which is further complicated by the unique circumstances at hand.
The final book of the After main series is After Ever Happy, which is the conclusion to Tessa and Hardin’s love story. After Ever Happy reveals some more developments about Tessa’s father and a detailed finale that takes the couple’s fate much further into the future than most romance novels dare to go. There’s also a fifth book in the After series called Before, which is a prequel to the books from the perspective of Hardin a la Twilight’s recent installment from Edward Cullen’s POV, Midnight Sun. Chances are, Before will not be getting the movie treatment considering it’s more-so bonus content for readers, but there’s two more exciting movies to definitely look forward to soon.
When you're done with the After series, Anna Todd has also started a series starring Landon Gibson, who is the best friend to Tessa and Hardin in the books and movies. The books consisted of 2016's Nothing More and Nothing Less. You can check out and purchase all of Anna Todd's books here.