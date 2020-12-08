In Major News, Spider-Man 3 Is Bringing Back Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus

As such, unless there’s a resurrection in store (which, to be fair, is commonplace in superhero stories), it’s possible that Alfred Molina will appear in Spider-Man 3 not as the exact same Doctor Octopus we saw in Spider-Man 2, but a similar version of the same character from either the main MCU reality or another universe. This idea is strengthened by Jamie Foxx having previously said that unlike how his character was depicted in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, his Electro in Spider-Man 3 will not be blue. Let’s also not forget that although J.K. Simmons briefly reprised J. Jonah Jameson last year in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was the MCU’s Jameson operating The Daily Bugle as a controversial news website, as opposed to the Jameson we saw in the Sam Raimi-helmed Spider-Man movies.