George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Film

George Clooney doesn't work as much as he used to. The actor has accomplished a lot in his career and it seems quite clear that these days he has other things he's interested in, and so, we don't see him on the screen quite as often as we might like. However, because we don't seem him as much, when George Clooney does decide to get in front of a camera, or behind one, or in the case of the new Netflix film The Midnight Sky, both, there's an automatic hope that the movie we're getting is something special.