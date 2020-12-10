Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Will Feature The Return Of A Major Franchise Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a unique place, as the interim period between phases has been extended thanks to the delay of Black Widow and Eternals. There are a variety of exciting projects in the works, including Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch's title character will also have a role in the third Spider-Man movie, and now it seems his second solo flick will feature the return of another important figure for the franchise.