Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Will Feature The Return Of A Major Franchise Character

Rachel McAdams in Doctor Strange

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a unique place, as the interim period between phases has been extended thanks to the delay of Black Widow and Eternals. There are a variety of exciting projects in the works, including Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch's title character will also have a role in the third Spider-Man movie, and now it seems his second solo flick will feature the return of another important figure for the franchise.

Doctor Strange hit theaters back in 2016, and introduced magic and some trippy visuals to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Sorcerer Supreme also had his own supporting cast, with Wong eventually crossing over in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. And now it looks like another major character is returning after all: Rachel McAdams' Christine Palmer.

This news comes to us from Deadline, and might be a surprising turn of events for hardcore Marvel fans. Namely because it was previously revealed that Rachel McAdams wouldn't be reprising her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But it looks like Stephen's love interest and professional collaborator will indeed be in his highly anticipated sequel.

Christine Palmer had a major role in the first Doctor Strange movie, so it makes sense that she'd pop back in for Sam Raimi's upcoming sequel. She very much represented Stephen's connection to the real world, as he becomes more immerse in the world of Sorcery. Additionally, their fractured relationship was a living example of how the title character's injuries and ego ruined their connection.

News of Rachel McAdams not returning for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came back when it was revealed that Spider-Man filmmaker Sam Raimi was going to be in the director's chair. Given the sequel's title and the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, it seemed like the new story had no room for Christine Palmer. That is, until now.

The overall story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to be a mystery, but it's likely going to be utilizing some high concepts. There are a ton of theories about how the multiverse itself will be handled, and how that might change the overall MCU. Fans have a variety of theories, including the possibility of bringing mutants and the X-Men into the shared universe.

Overall, it seems like Doctor Strange as a character is going to have a major presence in the MCU so far. He's being set up as Spider-Man's new mentor, and The Multiverse of Madness gets more exciting with every new update. Additionally, WandaVision will lead directly into the second Doctor Strange movie, so it seems like Benedict Cumberbatch's hero is here to stay.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.

