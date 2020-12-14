Pornhub Deleted Millions Of Videos And Made A Huge Policy Change

One of the best ways to get rid of the stigma around something is to bring the entire process forward into the light. The more transparency there is around a business, the less shady people think it is (and the less likely governments are to ban it). Most people have gotten increasingly more comfortable around the conversation of porn over the past few decades. There are even starting to be more mainstream collaborations, but there is still a lack of understanding around how it works and a lack of honesty around the true pros and cons. Hopefully these changes will be a big step toward accountability.