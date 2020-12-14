Walking Dead Boss Finally Has An Update On The Rick Grimes Movie

Updates and teasers on the upcoming film have been on the rise, and Scott Gimple dropped some promising words about the status of the film on AMC+’s streaming The Walking Dead Holiday Special (via Comicbook).

Two years ago, almost to the day, I was in the wilds of England with Mr. Andy Lincoln working on the movie. And because we work in television, we thought we would be working on the second one right now. Movies take a long time, but it'll be worth the wait. It is moving forward. The COVID time kind of slowed things down anyways, but we're using that time to go back to the lab and make it as great as possible.