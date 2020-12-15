Jeff Bridges Shares Update Months After Cancer Diagnosis

2020 has been the year of one bit of bad news after another. It's been a seemingly endless wave of everything you don't want to hear. Movie theaters are closed. We've lost some great talents to a global pandemic, and the Big Lebowski himself has cancer. It was only about two months ago that Jeff Bridges revealed to the world that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma. At the time, he was clearly approaching his diagnosis positively, and so far it appears to be working, as Bridges has recently posted an update on his status, and things seem to be going ok all things considered.