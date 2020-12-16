The Sad Evermore Song Lyrics Taylor Swift Can't Wait To Hear Sung By Her Fans Live

That was one of my favorite bridges to write. I really love a bridge where you tell the full story in the bridge. You really like, you shift gears in that bridge. I'm so excited to one day be in front of a crowd when they all sing 'she would've made such a lovely bride, what a shame she's fucked in the head'.

I know it's so sad, but it's those songs, like "All Too Well"... performing the song "All Too Well" is one of the most joyful experiences I ever go through when I perform live. So, when there's a song like Champagne Problems where, you know it's so sad, you know that but, I love a sad song, you know?