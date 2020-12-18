Pedro Pascal Worried His Failed Wonder Woman TV Show Might Cost Him His Role In Wonder Woman 1984

So things didn’t work out for Pedro Pascal on that Wonder Woman project, although he had fun making the pilot and was sad it didn’t get picked up to series. However, things worked out for him in the long run, and not just because he scored the opportunity to play a villain in a Wonder Woman movie. In the years after shooting the Wonder Woman pilot, Pascal starred in TV shows Graceland, Game of Thrones and Narcos, and he’s now leading The Mandalorian. And along with Wonder Woman 1984, His notable film credits include Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, If Beale Street Could Talk and Triple Frontier. So in the long run, Pascal’s done quite well for himself, arguably more so than if he’d been locked into the Wonder Woman TV series for several seasons, if not its entire run.