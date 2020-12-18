Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Post-Tom Cruise's Outburst, Looks Like Mission: Impossible 7 May Be Shutting Down For The Holidays Early

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - Fallout

This week marked an unusual chapter in the journey of putting Mission: Impossible 7 together. On Tuesday, audio was released of Tom Cruise yelling at some crew members on set for allegedly breaking COVID-19 guidelines. Cruise’s tirade soon captured the internet’s attention, and now word’s come in that in the aftermath of this leak, Cruise has decided to shut down Mission: Impossible 7’s production for the holidays a little early.

According to The Sun, which first shared the Tom Cruise audio, the Mission: Impossible 7 actor/producer is wrapping up filming now and will then head to Miami to spend the holidays with his son, Connor, who he had with Nicole Kidman. According to an unnamed source who spoke with the publication, it’s “been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier.” As such, Cruise decided it was time for a break, especially given that “tensions have been mounting for a while.”

Mission: Impossible 7 director/co-writer Christopher McQuarrie has seemingly confirmed that work on the spy blockbuster has concluded for the year with the following post:

For those who missed the news of Tom Cruise’s outburst when it first became public, the man who’s brought Ethan Hunt to life for nearly two and a half decades allegedly started after seeing two crew members standing within two meters of each other on the Mission: Impossible 7 set in Warner Bros Studios’ Leavesden branch. Like so many film productions, Mission: Impossible 7 has had to enact numerous health and safety measures in order to keep shooting while the pandemic continues. In recent weeks, Cruise has been sighted wearing a mask, and clearly he wasn’t pleased by these extra protools being ignored, saying that anyone who continued to flaunt them would be fired. Reportedly 50 people were nearby when Cruise was yelling.

Following this outburst, Tom Cruise reportedly had another “eruption,” and this has led to five crew members quitting the Mission: Impossible 7 production. Mission: Impossible 7, which is shooting back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8, has been plagued with delays ever since late February, which is when principal photography was originally supposed to begin. Cameras finally started rolling in July, and at the beginning of September, Christopher McQuarrie announced that the main shoot had finally begun.

Tom Cruise has spared no expense to ensure that Mission: Impossible 7 can keep filming during the pandemic, which includes paying for a cruise ship for the cast and crew to stay on while they were in Norway. However, just like The Batman and other major productions, Mission: Impossible 7 hasn’t been able to avoid COVID-19 entirely. In October, filming in Italy was halted after tested positive for the virus, leading Cruise to have “crisis talks” with Christopher McQuarrie.

Related

George Clooney Has Blunt Thoughts On Tom Cruise’s Viral Mission: Impossible Speech

While Mission: Impossible 7 plot details are still being kept closely guarded, we know most, if not all of the main players who are involved in movie. The familiar faces joining Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt include Ving Rhames’ Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn, Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby’s Alanna Mitsopolis, Angela Bassett’s Erika Sloane and Henry Czerny’s Eugene Kittridge. The next Mission: Impossible franchise installment’s new faces consist (so far) of Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff.

As things stand now, Mission: Impossible 7 will hit theaters on November 19, 2021, with Mission: Impossible 8 following on November 4, 2022. Scan through our 2021 release schedule to learn about other forthcoming movies.

Up Next

Stephen Colbert Added Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Rant To A Christmas Classic, And The Results Are A+
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Stephen Colbert Added Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Rant To A Christmas Classic, And The Results Are A+ news 7h Stephen Colbert Added Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Rant To A Christmas Classic, And The Results Are A+ Mike Reyes
Looks Like Some Mission: Impossible Crew Members Weren't Happy About Tom Cruise's Outburst Over Safety Protocols news 1d Looks Like Some Mission: Impossible Crew Members Weren't Happy About Tom Cruise's Outburst Over Safety Protocols Adam Holmes
George Clooney Has Blunt Thoughts On Tom Cruise’s Viral Mission: Impossible Speech news 1d George Clooney Has Blunt Thoughts On Tom Cruise’s Viral Mission: Impossible Speech Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Captain Marvel 2 Nov 11, 2022 Captain Marvel 2 Rating TBD
The King's Man Mar 12, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Sep 17, 2021 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Why Station 19 Characters Will Have To 'Reexamine' Their Relationships After Winter Finale Cliffhanger TBD Why Station 19 Characters Will Have To 'Reexamine' Their Relationships After Winter Finale Cliffhanger Rating TBD
10 Awesome WWE Christmas Gift Ideas For The Wrestling Super-Fan In Your Life TBD 10 Awesome WWE Christmas Gift Ideas For The Wrestling Super-Fan In Your Life Rating TBD
The Mandalorian’s Season 2 Finale Raised A Big Question About Star Wars Rebels’ Use Of The Darksaber TBD The Mandalorian’s Season 2 Finale Raised A Big Question About Star Wars Rebels’ Use Of The Darksaber Rating TBD
How Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter Fandom Inspired His Approach To The Film TBD How Paul W.S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter Fandom Inspired His Approach To The Film Rating TBD
Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr Talks Quarantining From His Pregnant Wife After Ellen DeGeneres COVID Scare TBD Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr Talks Quarantining From His Pregnant Wife After Ellen DeGeneres COVID Scare Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information