Post-Tom Cruise's Outburst, Looks Like Mission: Impossible 7 May Be Shutting Down For The Holidays Early

For those who missed the news of Tom Cruise’s outburst when it first became public, the man who’s brought Ethan Hunt to life for nearly two and a half decades allegedly started after seeing two crew members standing within two meters of each other on the Mission: Impossible 7 set in Warner Bros Studios’ Leavesden branch. Like so many film productions, Mission: Impossible 7 has had to enact numerous health and safety measures in order to keep shooting while the pandemic continues. In recent weeks, Cruise has been sighted wearing a mask, and clearly he wasn’t pleased by these extra protools being ignored, saying that anyone who continued to flaunt them would be fired. Reportedly 50 people were nearby when Cruise was yelling.