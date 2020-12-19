Black Panther's Dora Milaje Team Continues To Be All Kinds Of Awesome Even In Quarantine

When Black Panther was released in Feb. 2018, there were so many highlights, from Michael B. Jordan’s performance as Erik Killmonger to its pan-Africanism and the amazing costumes by Ruth E. Carter. But one element audiences discussed most were King T’Challa’s female guards -- the Dora Milaje, headed by Walking Dead alum Danai Gurira's Okoye. Their presence was felt in every scene they were in, and their distinct appearances and combat styles helped to highlight the strength and vulnerability of Black women the public doesn’t see often. With the Black Panther sequel set to start production next year, stunt performer Maria Hippolyte took to Twitter to share a video highlighting the women’s training during the quarantine. Check it out: