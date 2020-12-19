Black Panther's Dora Milaje Team Continues To Be All Kinds Of Awesome Even In Quarantine

Leave a Comment
Since the release of Black Panther in 2018, audiences have been clamoring for a sequel. Unfortunately, the untimely passing of the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, shocked and saddened fans, the film's cast and the team at Marvel Studios. But the Black Panther sequel is moving forward after being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a recent social media post shows that even quarantine can’t keep the Dora Milaje from being all kinds of awesome.
When Black Panther was released in Feb. 2018, there were so many highlights, from Michael B. Jordan’s performance as Erik Killmonger to its pan-Africanism and the amazing costumes by Ruth E. Carter. But one element audiences discussed most were King T’Challa’s female guards -- the Dora Milaje, headed by Walking Dead alum Danai Gurira's Okoye. Their presence was felt in every scene they were in, and their distinct appearances and combat styles helped to highlight the strength and vulnerability of Black women the public doesn’t see often. With the Black Panther sequel set to start production next year, stunt performer Maria Hippolyte took to Twitter to share a video highlighting the women’s training during the quarantine. Check it out:
As evidenced by the Twitter post, the women still have the same fierce and commanding presence and, based on those moves, one would think they've still been protecting Wakanda all this time. The editing alone highlights just how coordinated and skilled these women are when it comes to their profession. All in all, this footage is also a great way to get fans pumped for the upcoming sequel.
Besides being one of the Dora Milaje, Maria Hippolyte was also the stunt double for Lupita Nyong’o in the film. Hippolyte has appeared in other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.
The stunt performer has also spent time over in the DC Extended Universe, appearing in Wonder Woman and Justice League as one of the Amazonians. She is currently working on the Robert Pattison-led The Batman after working on the stunt team for canceled Syfy series Krypton.
Not much is known about the Black Panther sequel other than the fact that production on the film will start in July 2021 and that the release date is set for July 2022. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke along Nyong’o are set to return for the sequel with no replacement for Boseman. Narcos: Mexico’s Tenoch Huerta is also in talks to play an antagonist in the film, with Shuri reportedly set to have a more prominent role.
If you want to check out the Dora Milaje in action again, you can watch Black Panther on digital download, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD or stream it on Disney+.