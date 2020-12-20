The Rock Shows Off Callused Hands In Reflective Post About His Career

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has proved to be one of the hardest working stars in the entertainment industry. Any time you hear about the actor, TV host and producer, he seems to be working on some kind of project. And if not, you can probably find him in the gym working out, not letting cuts or scratches get in his way. This extreme work ethic is not only reflected through his body of work but also through the callouses on his hands. Though The Rock isn’t ashamed by their appearance and, as evidenced by a recent post, he takes pride in what they represent.