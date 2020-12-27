How Jamie Dornan’s Wife Is Connected To His New Movie Wild Mountain Thyme

My agent got in touch with me and said, ‘There’s this movie Wild Mountain Thyme and they’re starting to think about a composer, and what do you know about it?’ And I said, ‘Well, I know about it because my husband’s in it.’ [laughs] He was shooting it, so I knew about it and then I’d read the script and completely fell for it in a really big way. It was just one of those weird things that got under my skin and I could hear the film in my head and I knew how it should sound. I felt really inspired and I wrote some music just from the script and it was quite a long process in the end, but it ended up working out [where] they really liked the music, so then they asked me to write the rest of it.