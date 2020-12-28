Black Beauty Ending: How It Differs From The Previous Versions

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Black Beauty is Anna Sewell’s beloved classic novel. It’s the story of a horse’s journey and the good and bad people he encounters on the way. The story is like a PSA against animal cruelty and for being respectful of the animals that give us so much. It’s also a story of hope and perseverance. Black Beauty is a timeless tale that has been adapted in many ways, including a few film versions. In 2020, Disney+ released a modern version of the story, and it yet again reinvented Black Beauty (and this time her story). Each new Black Beauty ending adds new depth and layers to this profound story.

I watched three of the most recent film adaptations of Black Beauty (which are all available to stream or rent on various platforms) and explored how their Black Beauty ending compares to the original 1877 novel and the other film versions.