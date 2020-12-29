After We Collided Stars Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin Share Sweet Moment As Two Sequels Wrap Production

So many bittersweet feelings. This has been the most challenging, but also the most rewarding experience of my life. 2 films, 5 months away from home, 52 shoot days, over 400 crew members, and a global pandemic. But we made it! So grateful to all of the cast, crew, producing team, the brainchild of it all, Anna Todd (infinite love), and to the most passionate fandom I’ve ever seen. I’m going to hibernate for the next few weeks with my mum, my pupper, and my horses, and then back to work in the edit.