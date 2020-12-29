After We Collided Stars Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin Share Sweet Moment As Two Sequels Wrap Production

Leave a Comment
Only last year did Anna Todd’s After series hit the big screen for the first time and it has changed the lives of young actors Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Although it seems like Tessa and Hardin have just been getting started and the actors will likely become irrevocably linked to a worldwide phenomenon for years to come, it’s already come to goodbye on the set. The After We Collided forthcoming sequels, After We Fell and After Ever Happy have already wrapped their productions.
Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin filmed the third and fourth After movies over the summer even before After We Collided became a big hit worldwide in theaters and on demand. Both films have been big hits among its massive YA audience, some who have been following the franchise since Anna Todd started writing the story on WattPad back in 2013. Check out the couple on set sharing their last moments on set together:
Look at those smiles. The franchise’s official Instagram captured an emotional moment between Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin celebrating their final moments on After We Fell and After Ever Happy with the rest of the cast and crew. Tiffin started by thanking the fans of the series directly for supporting the small-scale passion projects, before giving his thanks to the rest of the production. He then went in for a sweet hug with Langford, calling the experience “such a pleasure” to share the After movies with actress.
And fans' hearts will sink at the Brit actor looking into the eyes of Josephine Langford to tell her he wouldn’t have wanted anyone else by his side for the romance films. No release dates have been set yet for the third and fourth movies, but the productions are certainly well on schedule with filming already tucked away. After’s new director Castille Landon had this to say following the good news:
So many bittersweet feelings. This has been the most challenging, but also the most rewarding experience of my life. 2 films, 5 months away from home, 52 shoot days, over 400 crew members, and a global pandemic. But we made it! So grateful to all of the cast, crew, producing team, the brainchild of it all, Anna Todd (infinite love), and to the most passionate fandom I’ve ever seen. I’m going to hibernate for the next few weeks with my mum, my pupper, and my horses, and then back to work in the edit.
After We Fell and After Ever Happy wrapped just in time for the holiday season, allowing the COVID-19 production to finally break away from its bubble and allow its cast and crew to finally go home after five months of shooting in multiple locations, including Bulgaria. As Landon shared on her Instagram, she’ll be taking some time to relax before heading into the editing bay to begin post-production.
Castille Landon took over the mantle for Just Friends director Roger Kumble, who made After We Collided. When the filmmaker recently spoke to CinemaBlend, he talked about his excitement to pass the torch to Landon as she finishes off the series from a female perspective. Moving forward, we’ll be excited to see what new acting projects Josephine Langford And Hero Fiennes Tiffin go for following their roles in the four After movies. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend.