Ahead Of The Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder Shares Remastered Batman v Superman Clip

Fans of Zack Snyder's DC universe were already excited by the fact that Zack Snyder's Justice League was actually a real thing thing that was really happening next year. However, that's not the only thing that's happening in the Snyderverse, as the director recently revealed that he's also in the midst of a remastering of his previous film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Now, Snyder has shown off some of the work that's being done, and it must be said, it looks pretty amazing.
The clip, which can be in its entirely on Zack Snyder's Vero page, is the opening of the "Knightmare" sequence, which shows Ben Affleck's Batman coming outside into an apocalypse. The world has been utterly destroyed and has become a wasteland. The remaster work that's being done is to restore the film's IMAX presentation, and as you can see in the side by side comparison below, the new version has the camera pulled back, in order to allow for IMAX's more vertical presentation, but as a result, much more of the frame is actually visible.
If you're somebody that feels passionately about Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the idea that the filmmaker should be given the chance to present his original vision for the film to audiences, then the same likely goes for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Even if we're just talking about how shots were framed, if Snyder filmed the movie with the IMAX presentation in mind, then those who never saw the movie in that way have never seen the movie the way the director intended.
Exactly what the plan for this remastered version of Batman v Superman is, we don't really know yet. This could be taking place for a future home video release, perhaps alongside Zack Snyder's Justice League, which could very likely get a Blu-ray release after its been on HBO Max for a while. But with recent talk that Justice League could also see a theatrical release, perhaps there are plans to also re-release Dawn of Justice in theaters too.
Whatever the reason, this remastered clip looks amazing, the end of the world never looked so good. And based on the trailers for Zack Snyder's Justice League, we'll be seeing even more of it, as it appears Batman's vision of the end of everything will play into the new film as well.
As Zack Snyder has been no stranger to teasing fans, we're likely to get a lot more of the remastered Batman v Superman in the coming weeks and months. If nothing else, it should keep those fans going until March 2021 when the "Snyder Cut" finally makes it long awaited debut on HBO Max.