Doctor Octopus: 6 Things To Know About The Spider-Man Villain

Of all the villains that one might have expected to see in the tentatively titled Spider-Man 3, it does not sound like too much of a stretch to imagine Doctor Octopus as one of the main baddies. However, it is the way they are apparently inducting him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, by having Alfred Molina reprise the character, that has fans weaving a tangled web of questions.

The news of the Golden Globe-nominated, 67-year-old Brit’s return to his role from Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel to Spider-Man arose after an announcement that the MCU threequel would also star Jamie Foxx, once again playing his villainous The Amazing Spider-Man 2 part, Electro. Not to mention, both of those updates would follow rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Tom Holland as three cross-dimensional Peter Parkers that seem more likely each day. It almost sounds too insane of an idea to work, but if it does, just imagine the opportunities it could bring to the franchise - especially with the equally insane twists in Doc Ock’s story from the comics.