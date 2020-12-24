Will Disney+'s Hamilton Be Eligible During Awards Season? The Golden Globes Just Revealed How It Will Compete

It's getting to that time of year where we all begin to consider what the best movies of the year were, including those organizations that hand out awards. Normally, this is a fairly simple process and while there are always going to be a few surprises in the nominations, there are rarely questions about what should even be considered for nomination. Of course, this is 2020, the year where literally nothing is easy. This has meant that, while the pool of movies that are even available to be considered is very different than it was meant to be, several films that were released are also causing questions about how they considered, including one of the most talked about releases of the year, Hamilton.