Welp, Looks Like A Lot Of Movie Fans Did Nothing But Listen To The Hamilton Soundtrack In 2020

Obviously, with fewer big movie moments this year, Hamilton was a stand out on Disney+ -- at a time when Disney+ desperately need new content to boot -- but it’s pretty amusing how many people had this type of playlist going for them in 2020. It was also a popular musical before it was a popular Disney+ project, though the streaming release definitely amplified the musical’s popularity and put it in front of so many more eyeballs than it may have been. Though it’s worth noting this isn’t the first year Hamilton has landed in people’s Spotify year end lists.