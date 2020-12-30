Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley Recalls Being Called ‘Intimidating’ On Set Of New Movie

It’s a shame the actress was called out about being ‘intimidating’ and ‘aggressive’ when these character traits are not as inherently negative as they can be perceived as. Even so, this is certainly a conversation that is worth it for Daisy Ridley to speak out about. In professional environments, these phrases can be thrown around and as the Star Wars actress discussed, her first reaction was to perhaps make herself ‘smaller’ and ‘quieter’ in order to appease those giving her these descriptors.