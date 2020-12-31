Here’s Wonder Woman Fighting Steppenwolf In A Brand New Justice League Snyder Cut Image

Many cast and crew members supported the movement but didn’t gain any feedback from Snyder until shortly after the release of the theatrical cut. He confirmed a director’s cut existed while facing resistance from WarnerMedia. After seeing the Snyder Cut, WarnerMedia executives decided to negotiate with Snyder about releasing the much-anticipated film. This led to the director announcing in May 2020 that his version of Justice League would be released on the WarnerMedia streaming platform HBO Max. Some members of the cast and crew reunited with Snyder for more shoots to complete his cut along with scenes cut from the original film. The film's release is a bright spot given recent developments in the DCEU and actors' position on WarnerMedia and DC Films.