Billie Eilish Lost Thousands Of Followers After Sharing Nude Drawings She’d Created

The boob follower mishap didn’t stick because Billie Eilish is already back up to 73 million and some change, but it’s certainly interesting that a few risque doodles from the 19-year-old would steer away so many fans in one go. The 19-year-old also has another NSFW social media wink last month when fans noticed her TikTok name was “CoochieDestroyer5.” When Billie was verified by TikTok, it was changed to @billieeilish to match her other social accounts. Of course there’s a huge sector of her fans that doesn’t care about Billie getting a tad sexual on main: