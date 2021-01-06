What The It Cast Is Doing Next

The It movies were a massive success, especially for the horror movie genre. IT: Chapter One and IT: Chapter Two made plenty of box office bank, and they helped introduce the world to its young stars like Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Martell, and Sophia Lillis. Stephen King’s classic horror novel turned into movies continue to find new film audiences, and these films may eventually go down in history as some of the best adaptations of his books.

The IT: Chapter One cast was full of promising young actors and actresses, but IT: Chapter: Two was full of already established Hollywood vets. Both the stars of the first and second films have been very busy since the release of the movies, so let’s see what the IT cast has done lately.