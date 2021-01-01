George Clooney’s The Midnight Sky Posted A Crazy Number Of Netflix Views In Its First Month

It’s easy to understand why a title like The Midnight Sky is performing well on Netflix. The majority of us remain stuck at home during the most recent holiday season, and often were looking for a distraction from our day to day. The movie has a little bit of something for every type of audience, and so I could see people checking it out and sticking with it. The Netflix model will be interesting to track in 2021 as movies try to find their way back to theaters, but other streaming services like HBO Max also bring high-powered titles such as Wonder Woman 1984 to homes. It’s a brave new world. How are you finding your way through it?