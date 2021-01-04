Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Is Dead At 65

Tanya Roberts in A View To A Kill

Tanya Roberts, who is best known for being one of the iconic Bond Girls in the James Bond franchise – specifically starring alongside Roger Moore in 1985's A View To A Kill – has passed away at the age of 65. At the time of this reporting, the cause of death is unclear, though reports are saying that it is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per TMZ, Tanya Roberts collapsed on Christmas Eve after returning home from a walk with her dogs, and she was immediately taken to the hospital. According to the actor's representative, she was put on a ventilator, but her condition never improved. After multiple days under the care of doctors, she was pronounced dead this afternoon.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Tanya Roberts grew up in New York City and Toronto, and prior to acting was a fashion model. It was after she got married that she started to pursue performing, and she made her big screen debut in a 1975 horror film titled Forced Entry. In 1981 she joined the cast of Charlie's Angels in its fifth and final season, replacing star Shelley Hack and winning a role that was sought by thousands of actresses. Winning that part quickly led to more significant feature roles including 1982's The Beastmaster (which featured her as the female lead, Kira), and 1984's Sheena – in which she starred as the titular queen of the jungle. She additionally appeared in episodes of 1980s television staples The Love Boat and Fantasy Island.

It was one year later that she was cast in what would prove to be Roger Moore's final adventure as 007. Playing would-be oil heiress Stacey Sutton, she finds herself allied with the British superspy in the mission to stop the plan by billionaire Max Zorin (Christopher Walken) to orchestrate a double earthquake in Silicon Valley and create a microchip monopoly. Some of the highlights of her turn include actually getting the drop on Bond with a shotgun when he sneaks into her house, getting kidnapped on a blimp, and dangling from the Golden Gate Bridge.

Tayna Roberts made her final feature film performance in the 1994 thriller Deep Down, but that proved to hardly be the end of her career. Instead, she was introduced to a whole new generation of audiences thanks to her supporting role on the hit FOX sitcom That '70s Show. Appearing in 81 episodes, she played Midge Pinciotti – the ditsy mother of Laura Prepon's Donna Pinciotti whom all of the series' male characters drool over.

Her final credits were one episode of the series Eve and two episodes of the series Barbershop – both of them in 2005.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to her all of family, friends, and fans during following this sad loss.

More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

Gilligan’s Island's Dawn Wells Is Dead At 82 Following Battle With Covid-19 television 4d Gilligan’s Island's Dawn Wells Is Dead At 82 Following Battle With Covid-19 Adam Holmes
Netflix Executive Producer Lin Qi Is Dead At 39 After Alleged Poisoning By Rival television 6d Netflix Executive Producer Lin Qi Is Dead At 39 After Alleged Poisoning By Rival Mick Joest
Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd And Star Wars Fans Pay Tribute To Carrie Fisher On The Anniversary Of Her Death news 7d Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd And Star Wars Fans Pay Tribute To Carrie Fisher On The Anniversary Of Her Death Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance Fans Are Already Sick Of Hearing About The Discovery+ Streaming Service TBD 90 Day Fiance Fans Are Already Sick Of Hearing About The Discovery+ Streaming Service Rating TBD
How Last Man Standing's Season 9 Premiere Brought Back Kaitlyn Dever's Eve And Handled Its Time Jump TBD How Last Man Standing's Season 9 Premiere Brought Back Kaitlyn Dever's Eve And Handled Its Time Jump Rating TBD
Food Network Host And Judge Kerry Vincent Is Dead At 75 TBD Food Network Host And Judge Kerry Vincent Is Dead At 75 Rating TBD
Will Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Appear On Mayim Bialik's New Show Call Me Kat? TBD Will Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Appear On Mayim Bialik's New Show Call Me Kat? Rating TBD
Boogie Mar 5, 2021 Boogie Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information